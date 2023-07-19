Open Menu

Cypher Still In Possession Of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the cypher was still in the possession of Imran Khan Niazi, who would remain "criminal" until it was recovered from him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the cypher was still in the possession of Imran Khan Niazi, who would remain "criminal" until it was recovered from him.

The reported statement of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister, confirmed that he had handed over the cypher to the them prime minister, who told him next day it was lost, the minister said while addressing the press conference, flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar.

He said Azam Khan, in his statement, had clarified that when the then secretary foreign affairs brought the issue of cypher in his knowledge, and former foreign minster Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also part & parcel of the whole planning to use it (cypher) against the national interests for personal and political gains.

The interior minister said a case would be got registered against Imran Niazi and his accomplice Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act for making a classified document public.

Eventually he would have to appear before the court as his case would be tried in the special court.

He said Azam Khan reportedly admitted that he had told Imran Niazi that using a classified document for political gains was a criminal act under the Official Secrets Act, but the then prime minster used the cypher to gain political mileage.

"That cypher is still in his custody and he will remain a criminal until he returns the classified document or it is recovered by an investigation agency from him," he added.

Citing that former United States president Donald Trump was being prosecuted on the same charges, he said Imran Niazi would be booked for violating the Official Secrets Act.

He said the May 9 incidents were also in continuity of the PTI chief's conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions as it had been proved that the group led by him was involved in anti-state activities.

"This group has also connections outside the country," he said, adding it was now inevitable to punish them as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Trump Same United States May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

No One Can Ask UN Chief to Provide Security Guaran ..

No One Can Ask UN Chief to Provide Security Guarantees in Black Sea Corridor - S ..

3 minutes ago
 Work in progress on construction of Expo Center, P ..

Work in progress on construction of Expo Center, President ICCI

2 minutes ago
 Russia Wants to See Actions Leading to SWIFT Conne ..

Russia Wants to See Actions Leading to SWIFT Connection as Part of Grain Deal - ..

7 minutes ago
 Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon ..

Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon Closures - Source

8 minutes ago
 Sajid Sadpara ascends Broad Peak

Sajid Sadpara ascends Broad Peak

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved ove ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of Ashraf Nawabi

8 minutes ago
Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial ..

Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI); calls for ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Says Still Committed to Facilitating Russian, U ..

UN Says Still Committed to Facilitating Russian, Ukrainian Grain Exports

2 minutes ago
 Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due ..

Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due to High Cost of Ship Charteri ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending ..

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending Grain Deal - Putin

14 minutes ago
 Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - ..

Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - Agriculture Minister

14 minutes ago
 US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. ..

US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. Stops Reserve Draws

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan