Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the cypher was still in the possession of Imran Khan Niazi, who would remain "criminal" until it was recovered from him.

The reported statement of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister, confirmed that he had handed over the cypher to the then prime minister, who told him next day it was lost, the minister said while addressing the press conference, flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar.

He said Azam Khan, in his statement, had clarified that when the then secretary foreign affairs brought the issue of cypher to his knowledge, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also part & parcel of the whole planning to use it (cypher) against the national interests for personal and political gains.

The interior minister said a case would be got registered against Imran Niazi and his accomplice Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act for making a classified document public.

Eventually, he would have to appear before the court as his case would be tried in the special court.

He said Azam Khan reportedly admitted that he had told Imran Niazi that using a classified document for political gains was a criminal act under the Official Secrets Act, but the then prime minister used the cypher to gain political mileage.

"That cypher is still in his custody and he will remain a criminal until he returns the classified document or it is recovered by an investigation agency from him," he added.

Citing that former United States president Donald Trump was being prosecuted on the same charges, he said Imran Niazi would be booked for violating the Official Secrets Act.

He said the May 9 incidents were also in continuity of the PTI chief's conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions as it had been proved that the group led by him was involved in anti-state activities.

"This group has also connections outside the country," he said, adding it was now inevitable to punish them as per law.