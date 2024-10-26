Open Menu

Czech Ambassador, SAPM Discuss Areas Of Mutual Interest In Digital Media, Public Communication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:05 AM

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public communication

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon and discussed areas of mutual interest in digital media and public communication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon and discussed areas of mutual interest in digital media and public communication.

He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission Michaela Chrtowa, said a press release.

During the meeting, they explored avenues for collaboration in digital innovation, cybersecurity, and technology-driven communication.

Fahd highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives in digital media, and both sides expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral digital ties.

They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering collaboration for sustainable growth in the digital sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Czech Republic Media

Recent Stories

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 minutes ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 minutes ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

7 minutes ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

9 minutes ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

9 minutes ago
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

9 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

19 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

43 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

43 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

51 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan