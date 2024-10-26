Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public communication

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:05 AM
Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon and discussed areas of mutual interest in digital media and public communication
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon and discussed areas of mutual interest in digital media and public communication.
He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission Michaela Chrtowa, said a press release.
During the meeting, they explored avenues for collaboration in digital innovation, cybersecurity, and technology-driven communication.
Fahd highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives in digital media, and both sides expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral digital ties.
They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering collaboration for sustainable growth in the digital sector.
