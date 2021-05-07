UrduPoint.com
Czech Envoy Calls On Air Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Czech envoy calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary congratulated the Air Chief on assuming command of the PAF, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief acknowledged the efforts of Tomas Smetanka for enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Various matters of mutual interests were also discussed in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

