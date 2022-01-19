Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel.

The visiting dignitary also lauded exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.