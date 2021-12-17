(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) here and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and measures for collaboration in extending direly needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said "Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."The visiting dignitary pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.