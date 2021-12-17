UrduPoint.com

Czech Envoy Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation, Efforts For Regional Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Czech envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability

Ambassador Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) here and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, and efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) here and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and measures for collaboration in extending direly needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said "Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."The visiting dignitary pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Czech Republic All

Recent Stories

Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assuran ..

Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assurance on interest rates: Mian Zah ..

15 minutes ago
 NATO Welcomes Bulgaria's Investments in Alliance's ..

NATO Welcomes Bulgaria's Investments in Alliance's Military Capabilities

25 seconds ago
 German Minister of State to Meet Ukrainian Foreign ..

German Minister of State to Meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Kiev - Berlin

27 seconds ago
 China's rehabilitation assistance services cover m ..

China's rehabilitation assistance services cover more children with disability

28 seconds ago
 UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

45 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.