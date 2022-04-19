Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Custom officials approach the top court and ask to stop the model from going abroad on which the court issued notice to her for April 20.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday barred Czech model Tereza Hluskova who was facing a drug case from flying abroad.

The top court issued notice to Czech model and stopped her from leaving the country on a petition moved by Custom officials.

The counsel representing Customs pleaded before the court that Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years in prison by the trial court for smuggling drugs and later she was released by LHC.

The officials asked the court to stop Hluskova from going abroad as she had booked her flight for April 23.

The top court issued notice to the Model and put off further hearing till April 20 (tomorrow).

Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years and eight months in jail by a sessions court in April 2019. She was arrested at Lahore airport for attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi on January 10, 2018.

The court acquitted her last year in November and was released from prison the same month.