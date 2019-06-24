Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The meeting of the Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was held here at the Parliament House on Monday with an aim to enhance business opportunities between the two countries. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Senate , Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, said a press release issued here.

The nine-member Czech Parliamentary Friendship Group was headed by Daniel Pawlas, Chairman Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group/Member Chamber of Deputies.

Daniel Pawlas said in addition to exploring potential business opportunities it would also be beneficial to encourage student exchange programmes. He said he was looking forward to create business partnerships to enhance mutual cooperation as interaction between the people would guarantee peace and prosperity. Let us work together to create opportunities for our young people, he said.

He stressed the need for all partnerships to be a win-win situation for the two countries.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla was of the view that numerous opportunities could be explored between the two countries, especially in the automobile, energy and engineering sectors.

He asked the Czech delegation to visit Pakistan's Chambers of Commerce to understand markets and opportunities. The members of the delegation representing the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament included Daniel Pawlas, Michael Ratiborsky, Petr Sadovsky, Antonin Kubos and Jaroslav Roman.They appreciated the hospitality shown by Pakistan and invited the Pakistan Group to visit their country. The members of Pakistan side included, Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Member National Assembly and Convenor of the Group, Alya Hamza Malik.