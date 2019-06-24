UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:16 PM

Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group meeting held

The meeting of the Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was held here at the Parliament House on Monday with an aim to enhance business opportunities between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The meeting of the Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was held here at the Parliament House on Monday with an aim to enhance business opportunities between the two countries. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, said a press release issued here.

The nine-member Czech Parliamentary Friendship Group was headed by Daniel Pawlas, Chairman Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group/Member Chamber of Deputies.

Daniel Pawlas said in addition to exploring potential business opportunities it would also be beneficial to encourage student exchange programmes. He said he was looking forward to create business partnerships to enhance mutual cooperation as interaction between the people would guarantee peace and prosperity. Let us work together to create opportunities for our young people, he said.

He stressed the need for all partnerships to be a win-win situation for the two countries.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla was of the view that numerous opportunities could be explored between the two countries, especially in the automobile, energy and engineering sectors.

He asked the Czech delegation to visit Pakistan's Chambers of Commerce to understand markets and opportunities. The members of the delegation representing the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament included Daniel Pawlas, Michael Ratiborsky, Petr Sadovsky, Antonin Kubos and Jaroslav Roman.They appreciated the hospitality shown by Pakistan and invited the Pakistan Group to visit their country. The members of Pakistan side included, Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Member National Assembly and Convenor of the Group, Alya Hamza Malik.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Parliament Student Visit Young Chamber Market All

Recent Stories

Russia Condemns Regional Coup Attempt in Ethiopia ..

2 minutes ago

Production orders of detained members to be issued ..

2 minutes ago

No objection on forming parliamentary committee on ..

2 minutes ago

France's Macron to Talk Iran With Trump at G20 Sum ..

12 minutes ago

US Announces New Sanctions Targeting 8 Senior Iran ..

12 minutes ago

Five-day painting workshop begins at Alhamra Arts ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.