Czech parliamentary delegation to arrive on 8-day visit to Pakistan

A five-member Czech parliamentary delegation will arrive here on June 23, 2019 on an eight day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :A five-member Czech parliamentary delegation will arrive here on June 23, 2019 on an eight day visit to Pakistan.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker, National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The delegation would be led by Daniel Pawlas, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic and Chairman of the Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Aliya Hamza Malik, MNA and Convener Pak-Czech Parliamentary Friendship Group will receive the delegation.

The delegation during its stay in Islamabad will meet Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate, Foreign Minister, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Industry and Production, Chairman board of Investment and their counterparts in Pakistan Parliament.

The delegation will later proceed to Lahore. They will meet Punjab political hierarchy and key government functions besides meeting with the representatives of business and industry organizations.

The visit of the Czech Parliamentarians would prove instrumental in fostering coordination and understanding between the legislative bodies of the two countries. The interaction of parliamentarians through parliamentary friendship forum is also being viewed at an apt opportunity to expand the scope of cooperation and transformation of that relationship in the essential people-to-people and state level besides showcasing a soft image of Pakistan to outside world.

The Czech parliamentary delegation included Daniel Pawlas, MP/Head includes MPs Michal Ratiborskey, Peter Sadovsky, Antonin Kubos and Jaroslav Roman.

