UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic Constructs Water Channel In Baka Khel

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:12 PM

Czech Republic constructs water channel in Baka Khel

The Peshawar-based Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan has inaugurated a water channel at Baka Khel district Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Peshawar-based Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan has inaugurated a water channel at Baka Khel district Bannu. The channel is constructed with the financial assistance of Czech Republic, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu Atta-ur-Rehman, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bannu and a large number people from the local community also attended the ceremony.

The project was aimed to overcome the wastage of water and utilize it for use of cultivation purpose by the villagers and to reduce the cost of the labour to cultivate the barren land near the village. The project would enable farmers of the area to cultivate their adjacent land that was barren due to the shortage of water. Secondly, the existing water channels used for irrigation purpose are muddy that halt the flow of water.

The farmers and land owners have turn/fixed timings not exceeding one hour to get irrigate their land in the area. The construction of concrete water courses (proposed) the villagers would be able to reduce workforce and maintain smooth flow of water to reach at the tail end near the village.

On the request of the local community regarding the scarcity of drinking water, Barrister Asad Saifullah Khan assured that he would use all available resources for the development of backward areas and bringing improvement in the life standard of the people on priority basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also heard the problems of the people and assured their resolution on priority basis.

The local community was jubilant over the construction of the water channel and also demanded steps for protection from the flood water.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu Shortage Flood Water Czech Republic All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

Prime Minister proud of nation for showing solidar ..

4 minutes ago

US Diplomat to Visit Saudi Arabia, 3 Other Nations ..

4 minutes ago

WCLA declares heritage properties in Punjab Gazett ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt to reduce petroleum prices for people's b ..

4 minutes ago

THAAD Air-Launched Interceptor Destroys Flight Tar ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.