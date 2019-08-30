Czech Republic constructs water channel in Baka Khel

The Peshawar-based Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan has inaugurated a water channel at Baka Khel district Bannu

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu Atta-ur-Rehman, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bannu and a large number people from the local community also attended the ceremony.

The project was aimed to overcome the wastage of water and utilize it for use of cultivation purpose by the villagers and to reduce the cost of the labour to cultivate the barren land near the village. The project would enable farmers of the area to cultivate their adjacent land that was barren due to the shortage of water. Secondly, the existing water channels used for irrigation purpose are muddy that halt the flow of water.

The farmers and land owners have turn/fixed timings not exceeding one hour to get irrigate their land in the area. The construction of concrete water courses (proposed) the villagers would be able to reduce workforce and maintain smooth flow of water to reach at the tail end near the village.

On the request of the local community regarding the scarcity of drinking water, Barrister Asad Saifullah Khan assured that he would use all available resources for the development of backward areas and bringing improvement in the life standard of the people on priority basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also heard the problems of the people and assured their resolution on priority basis.

The local community was jubilant over the construction of the water channel and also demanded steps for protection from the flood water.