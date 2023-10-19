Open Menu

Czech Republic Embassy Organizes Seminar On Global Energy Transition

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Czech Republic Embassy organizes seminar on Global Energy Transition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Czech Republic Embassy here on Thursday organized a seminar on "Global Energy Transition: EU's Resource Quest and Prospects for Pakistan," in collaboration with Tabadlab in Islamabad.

The participants discussed the significance of critical raw materials for the EU and Pakistan and the mechanism to foster collaboration for a sustainable energy future.

The seminar was attended by government officials, academicians, and international experts including a Czech expert from the Czech think-tank the Association for International Affairs (AIA).

Speaking to the audience, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhubel said “ I'm very honored to be here at this important seminar, especially at a time when the global energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The rope is in the middle of a global energy crisis of unprecedented depths and complexity”.

He said that a profound reorientation of international energy trade was underway and adjustments would also be taking place in the context of commitments made by governments to clean energy transition and provide the world with a better clean energy system.

There is a need to reinforce international engagement to develop mutually beneficial partnerships with countries for the global energy transition and this seminar serves as a platform to foster dialogue and understanding between the Czech Republic, the European Union, and Pakistan. Our shared objective was to navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities during the global energy transition, the envoy added.

He also hoped that the discussion from the seminar would pave the way for a mutually beneficial relationship and some applicable inputs to tackle the climate challenges and global energy transition.

Michal Cepelka, AIA Climate Team Analyst of Czech think-tank the Association for International Affairs (AIA) also expressed his views about global energy transition energy and carbon border adjustment mechanism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Energy Crisis European Union Czech Republic Border From Government

Recent Stories

UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustai ..

UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustainability and food self-suffici ..

6 seconds ago
 Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to com ..

Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to compete in ADXC 1

20 seconds ago
 Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi Internation ..

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; c ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; calls for ceasefire, humanitari ..

6 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

45 minutes ago
Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS ..

International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS University Jamshoro

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaz ..

Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaza meeting; calls for end to bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan