Czech Republic Embassy organizes seminar on Global Energy Transition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Czech Republic Embassy here on Thursday organized a seminar on "Global Energy Transition: EU's Resource Quest and Prospects for Pakistan," in collaboration with Tabadlab in Islamabad.

The participants discussed the significance of critical raw materials for the EU and Pakistan and the mechanism to foster collaboration for a sustainable energy future.

The seminar was attended by government officials, academicians, and international experts including a Czech expert from the Czech think-tank the Association for International Affairs (AIA).

Speaking to the audience, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhubel said “ I'm very honored to be here at this important seminar, especially at a time when the global energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The rope is in the middle of a global energy crisis of unprecedented depths and complexity”.

He said that a profound reorientation of international energy trade was underway and adjustments would also be taking place in the context of commitments made by governments to clean energy transition and provide the world with a better clean energy system.

There is a need to reinforce international engagement to develop mutually beneficial partnerships with countries for the global energy transition and this seminar serves as a platform to foster dialogue and understanding between the Czech Republic, the European Union, and Pakistan. Our shared objective was to navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities during the global energy transition, the envoy added.

He also hoped that the discussion from the seminar would pave the way for a mutually beneficial relationship and some applicable inputs to tackle the climate challenges and global energy transition.

Michal Cepelka, AIA Climate Team Analyst of Czech think-tank the Association for International Affairs (AIA) also expressed his views about global energy transition energy and carbon border adjustment mechanism.