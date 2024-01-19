Czech Republic Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest including expanding bilateral relations in the fields of education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.
Wife of the Czech Ambassador and the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Kamal Manu were also present on the occasion.
The Punjab Governor welcomed the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Lahore and expressed his best wishes for assuming the new responsibilities.
Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic. He said that strengthening the ties between the people of the two countries will promote bilateral relations.
He said that 'Students Exchange Program' should be started between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.
The Governor Punjab said there are vast opportunities for investors from the Czech Republic to invest in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in the industrial sector. He said that high quality footballs are produced in the city of Sialkot, Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has the honor of producing football for the FIFA World Cup. He further said that Pakistani surgical instruments are known all over the world for their quality.
Ambassador of the Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel said that the number of Pakistani students in the technical universities of the Czech Republic is increasing. He said that relations with Pakistan in the fields of education and trade will be further promoted.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD nabbed proclaimed offender of proscribed outfit group7 minutes ago
-
Govt's top priority to provide health facilities to people in hospitals: DC Ijaz7 minutes ago
-
5 killed in road accident in Jamshoro7 minutes ago
-
PPP seriously working on solving problems of the city: Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
2 granted bail in police vehicles torching case27 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to ensure gas supply to consumers of Quetta: Naseer37 minutes ago
-
Probationer assistant commissioners meet CM47 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man58 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara1 hour ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” held at PAC1 hour ago
-
IGP assures support to martyrs' families1 hour ago
-
Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust1 hour ago