Open Menu

Czech Republic Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Czech Republic envoy calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest including expanding bilateral relations in the fields of education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Wife of the Czech Ambassador and the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Kamal Manu were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab Governor welcomed the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Lahore and expressed his best wishes for assuming the new responsibilities.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic. He said that strengthening the ties between the people of the two countries will promote bilateral relations.

He said that 'Students Exchange Program' should be started between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.

The Governor Punjab said there are vast opportunities for investors from the Czech Republic to invest in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in the industrial sector. He said that high quality footballs are produced in the city of Sialkot, Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has the honor of producing football for the FIFA World Cup. He further said that Pakistani surgical instruments are known all over the world for their quality.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel said that the number of Pakistani students in the technical universities of the Czech Republic is increasing. He said that relations with Pakistan in the fields of education and trade will be further promoted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore World Governor Exchange Education Punjab FIFA Czech Republic Sialkot All From Best

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

2 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

2 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

4 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

4 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

4 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

4 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

5 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

5 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

5 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan