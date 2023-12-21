Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultural heritage

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel along with his spouse, embarked on a captivating journey to Peshawar, leaving an indelible mark on their visit to the city on Thursday

The purpose of their visit was to delve into the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar. Their sojourn in the city allowed them to explore various historical and cultural landmarks, encompassing significant sites such as Masjid Mahabat Khan, the famed antiques market at Asamai Gate adjacent to Sarafa Bazar, Qissa Khwani Bazar, Tehsil Gor Gathri, and Sethi House.

As guests of the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, His Excellency Ladislav Steinhübel and his wife expressed immense delight in immersing themselves in the rich history and heritage of Peshawar. Their visit to Masjid Mahabat Khan included a warm reception by the Son of Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, the caretaker of the mosque. Here, they were presented with a bouquet and savored the local hospitality with a refreshing cup of green tea, a cherished tradition among the people of Peshawar.

The Ambassador and his spouse were enchanted by the antique jewelry displayed at Sarafa Bazar. A special cultural exchange involved the presentation of traditional caps and rings to both the Ambassador and his spouse. Their excursion continued with a delightful visit to the renowned Taj Sodda Water Shop, Peshawar's oldest soda water shop, where they indulged in the city's vibrant offerings.

During his visit to Tehsil Gor Gathri, the Ambassador explored the historical firefighter wagons and visited the Tehsil Gor Gathri Museum, along with a captivating tour of the British-era museum.

The esteemed guests also had the privilege of meeting Mr. Wajeeh Sethi, the current custodian of Sethi House, an esteemed historical site in Peshawar, fostering cultural exchange and admiration for the region's architectural marvels.

The culinary journey was an equally delightful experience, as the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa graciously treated their distinguished guests to "Sobat" (Penda), a traditional dish of the Marwat Tribes, showcasing the flavors of the region.

This cultural amalgamation was made possible through the initiatives of Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Established in 2018, the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic has been instrumental in fostering friendly relations between the Czech Republic and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan's leadership, the consulate has been pivotal in promoting trade and addressing issues, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's relations with the Czech Republic.

The visit underscored the robust bond between Pakistan and the Czech Republic, demonstrating their commitment to fostering cultural exchanges and strengthening relations. The exploration of Peshawar's cultural heritage by the Czech envoy showcased the city's historical significance and vibrant traditions, leaving a lasting impression on the visitors.