The Czech Republic on Sunday commemorated Czech Statehood Day, honoring the legacy of Saint Wenceslas, the nation's patron saint, serves as a reminder of the country's rich history and its people's commitment to honoring their heritage.

Saint Wenceslas, a symbol of Czech sovereignty and Christian faith, continues to inspire those who dedicate themselves to the country's service, accoding to Czech Republic embassy post on social media.

His impact is evident in the daily work of individuals and organizations bearing his name, carrying forward his legacy of compassion, leadership and national pride.

As the Czech people celebrate this significant day, they reflect on the historical importance of Saint Wenceslas and his enduring influence on the nation's identity.

