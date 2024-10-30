D C Sanghar Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Polio
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SANGHAR Oct 30 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, has emphasized the significance of protecting children from polio, describing it as a dangerous disease that can permanently disable children.
He urged parents to ensure that all children under five years receive the polio vaccine, which is being administered by Polio teams through a door to door campaign.
In a recent review meeting on the polio campaign held in Tando Adam, Dr. Khawaja informed APP that the polio drive, which started on October 28, will continue until November 3.
“Public cooperation is essential for the eradication of polio,” he stated. Daily meetings are being held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to monitor progress.
He noted that several challenges have been identified, particularly in Union Council 4 of Tando Adam, and additional guidance and support will be provided to polio workers to overcome these obstacles.
Dr. Khawaja highlighted the significance of Tando Adam in the current campaign, pointing out that a polio case had recently been reported in UC Kunb Darho.
“Our goal is to ensure that every child under five receives the polio drops,” he said, reiterating that complete eradication of polio is achievable only through increased public awareness.
The campaign aims to vaccinate 500,000 children across the district, with over 1,100 teams actively going door-to-door.
The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to journalists and community leaders to raise awareness and encourage parents to accept the polio vaccine.
Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam, Hunain Tariq Shahani, also stressed the importance of the campaign in the meeting, where guidelines for successful vaccination efforts were provided to all field personnel.
The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Syed Fazal Shah from Tando Adam Taluka Hospital, along with other officials.
APP/nsm
