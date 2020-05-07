UrduPoint.com
D I Khan Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:28 PM

The district administration is taking concrete steps to provide quality food items to masses at affordable prices

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking concrete steps to provide quality food items to masses at affordable prices.

As part of such measures, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hamdullah visited main fruit and vegetable market and inspected prices of different commodities.

During visit, the AAC monitored bidding process and issued price list for retailers accordingly. He asked agents to avoid selling fruit or vegetables more than officially prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who involved in overcharging.

He said that drive against profiteers would continue and the violators would be dealt with sternly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Daraban Shah Behram paid surprised visit to petrol pumps at Zafarbad Colony and Tank Road and checked gauge and prices of petroleum products.

During the visit, he imposed Rs44,000 fine on owners of the filling stations for maintaining low gauge and selling petroleum products at higher rates.

He also directed the management to take precautionary measures especially social distancing to curb spread of coronavirus.

