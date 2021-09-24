UrduPoint.com

D I Khan Board Announces Matriculation, Intermediate Results

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

D I KHAN, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) ::Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Dera Ismail Khan Friday announced results of the matriculation and intermediate annual examination for the year 2021.

A ceremony to this effect was held in local hotel that among others was attended by Federal Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur as a chief guest.

He also distributed prizes and shields among position holders.

According to examination department of the board, all the three top positions in matriculation and intermediate were grabbed by students of private educational institutions.

The overall success rate in intermediate Pre Medical group was 9601 percent, success rate in Pre Engineering group was 95. 41 percent and success rate of students appeared in general Science group was 45.66 percent.

