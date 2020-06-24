UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

D I Khan Police Arrest 455 Proclaimed Offenders In Seven Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

D I Khan police arrest 455 proclaimed offenders in seven months

The district police arrested 455 proclaimed offenders and 2,717 other suspected criminals during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last seven months in the district

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 455 proclaimed offenders and 2,717 other suspected criminals during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last seven months in the district.

According to police, the police conducted a total of 307 search and strike operations under National Action Plan (NAP) on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood.

It said that arrested accused also include 12 Afghan nationals who were staying without legal documents, adding that the intelligence-based operations had been accelerated across the district.

The operations were conducted areas of five circles including City, Saddar, Prova, Pharpur and Kulachi, wherein the police recovered 54 Kalashnikov, 13 Kalakos, 108 rifles, 1093 guns, 506 pistols, two hand-grenades and 13207 rounds of different bores.

During the last seven months, the police also checked 26,583 houses and hotels and cases were registered over violation of relevant laws.

The police checked 8023 schools, 20731 sensitive places in addition to bus stands and registered cases for lack of security arrangements.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

1 minute ago

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

3 minutes ago

One Turkish Soldier Killed, Another Injured in She ..

3 minutes ago

'PHA to beautify provincial capital'

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's childbirth posts double-digit fall in Ap ..

6 minutes ago

KP Budget-2020-21 people-friendly, tax-free in dif ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.