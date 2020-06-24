D I Khan police arrest 455 proclaimed offenders in seven months

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 455 proclaimed offenders and 2,717 other suspected criminals during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last seven months in the district.

According to police, the police conducted a total of 307 search and strike operations under National Action Plan (NAP) on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood.

It said that arrested accused also include 12 Afghan nationals who were staying without legal documents, adding that the intelligence-based operations had been accelerated across the district.

The operations were conducted areas of five circles including City, Saddar, Prova, Pharpur and Kulachi, wherein the police recovered 54 Kalashnikov, 13 Kalakos, 108 rifles, 1093 guns, 506 pistols, two hand-grenades and 13207 rounds of different bores.

During the last seven months, the police also checked 26,583 houses and hotels and cases were registered over violation of relevant laws.

The police checked 8023 schools, 20731 sensitive places in addition to bus stands and registered cases for lack of security arrangements.