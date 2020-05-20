UrduPoint.com
D I Khan Police Devise Security Plan For Chand Raat, Eidul Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Wahid Mehmood Wednesday directed police to enhance security for maintaining peace on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Wahid Mehmood Wednesday directed police to enhance security for maintaining peace on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

The police have divided the district into six sectors as part of security plan and each sector would be supervised by a DSP circle concerned.

A total of 1468 police personnel would perform duty at various places on these auspicious occasions to provide security to people across the district.

The police have established 12 checkpoints outside and 28 within the city at various places to monitor suspected persons.

The DPO has directed the police force to enhance checking of suspected vehicles, persons and luggage at exit and entry routes of the district.

Moreover, the overall situation is being monitored with closed-circuit cameras at 243 places of the district.

Mobile police squads would be patrolling mosques, Eid ghas, bazaars, markets and circular roads while 18 riders of police and Pak-Army would be jointly providing security to congregations on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

Besides, 21 ticketing officers with 63 traffic wardens would also be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Chand Raat and on Eid days.

Aerial firing and display of fireworks have been banned during Chand Raat and Eid days and the DPO has directed SHOs to take against violators.

He has also appealed people to avoid aerial firing to prevent loss of precious lives and duly share happiness on this auspicious occasion.

