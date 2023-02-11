D I Khan witnesses rise in street crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Street crimes are on the rise in the D. I. Khan as the police are struggling to improve the situation, particularly in the urban areas.

According to details, the constant increase in street crime incidents in DIKhan witnessed in city area, many citizens were deprived of motorcycle, mobile phones and other valuable items in last few days.

During last few days in the incidents of robbery, three armed suspects snatched two motorbikes from two people including a local journalist Nadeem Akhtar at the gun point near Kotli Imam Hussain jurisdiction of Cantt police station.Local Journalist was shot with bullet and injured during robbery.

On the other hand, Muhammad Sadiq who parked his motorcycle outside the house in Basti Dewala also lost his motorcycle.

In another incident, unknown motorcycle riders snatched a mobile phone from a young man at a gas filling shop located in Dial Road Khairabad Colony. Bashir Hussain Shadikhel, a retired civil servant, was deprived of a large sum of money.

While one more incident of snatching motorcycle from citizen reported on Friday .

Many such incidents were reported from different parts of the city in the recent weeks.

While expressing concern, people in outskirts localities and even in the densely populated areas of the city feels insecure and scared to pass certain highways while carrying valuables.

DSP City Muhammad Iqbal Baloch said that under the leadership of DPO Muhammad Shoaib, we have formulated a new strategy to prevent the increasing number of street crimes in the city, It is our top priority to maintain law and order in the city.

He added that police have identified the troubled points where more patrolling was conducted and cops deployed to improve the situation.

The citizens appealed to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police to take stern action against by launching an operation against such elements who are involved in daily snatching incidents reported in the City and ensure protection to the citizens of DIKhan.