DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review situation in wake of coronavirus and underlined the need for taking measures to building capacity of Lab staff to perform more coronavirus tests in minimum time.

The meeting which was attended by Station Commander Brig Shamraz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsood, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Arif and other officials of relevant departments.

The meeting was briefed that the total suspected cases of COVID-19 in the district stood at 971, out of which, so far, 98 had tested positive.

The meeting was informed that result of 750 tests was negative while remaining results were gradually coming.

The concerned officials further told the meeting that currently 15 persons were quarantined in their homes.

There was a rapid response team for the city while seven teams for the tehsil and 15 rapid response teams were performing their duties at union councils.

The meeting was informed that laboratory was operating in two shifts to get maximum results of coronavirus tests.

Speaking on the occasion the deputy commissioner was of view that measures should be taken to get more results of coronavirus tests in minimum time.

The meeting was briefed about Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and Assistant Director BISP Muhmmad Arif said that third emergency cash disbursement was in progress and since May 8, 24830 deserving persons had received the amount, he added.

The deputy commissioner also directed police to take effective measures for keeping order in cash disbursement centres so that deserving people could conveniently get the financial assistance in transparent and peaceful atmosphere.