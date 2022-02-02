D0rug peddler nabbed, recovered huge quantity hashish

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A notorious drug peddler was held and recovered 2200 kilo-grammes of hashish from from his possession, said the police.

Officials said SHO Sanawan Khurrum Riaz led a raid with sub-inspector Azhar Lashari and head-constable Shahid Niaz on tip off on the hideout of notorious drug peddler and arrested the accused Muhammad Naeem with 2200 kg of hashish.

The action was stated to have part of the campaign launched to round up drugs pushers and saving the youth from hazard of drugs in the society, it was said.