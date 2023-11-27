DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

The district administration sealed two marriage halls on Monday, and the owners were arrested during an operation against violations of the Marriage Act that persisted in the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district administration sealed two marriage halls on Monday, and the owners were arrested during an operation against violations of the Marriage Act that persisted in the district.

According to the police, Nagina Marquee was sealed last night for breaching the one-dish party rule. The marquee owner was arrested on spot, and a fine of 2 lakh rupees has been imposed on him.

Simultaneously, a price Control Magistrate conducted an inspection at Jigar Marquee, imposing a cash fine of Rs 2 lakh for violating the one-dish party rule.

The police apprehended the manager, and a case was registered against the manager and two others for obstructing the official duties of the magistrate.

Police sources affirmed that the crackdown would be sustained in the district in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

