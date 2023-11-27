Open Menu

DA Continues Crackdown On Marriage Act Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

The district administration sealed two marriage halls on Monday, and the owners were arrested during an operation against violations of the Marriage Act that persisted in the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district administration sealed two marriage halls on Monday, and the owners were arrested during an operation against violations of the Marriage Act that persisted in the district.

According to the police, Nagina Marquee was sealed last night for breaching the one-dish party rule. The marquee owner was arrested on spot, and a fine of 2 lakh rupees has been imposed on him.

Simultaneously, a price Control Magistrate conducted an inspection at Jigar Marquee, imposing a cash fine of Rs 2 lakh for violating the one-dish party rule.

The police apprehended the manager, and a case was registered against the manager and two others for obstructing the official duties of the magistrate.

Police sources affirmed that the crackdown would be sustained in the district in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

APP/dba/

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Fine Marriage Price

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

8 minutes ago
 Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

9 minutes ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

9 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

9 minutes ago
 University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palesti ..

University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palestinian students

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcom ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

9 minutes ago
Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio ..

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio campaign

13 minutes ago
 UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign tit ..

UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohe ..

13 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

9 minutes ago
 Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis ope ..

Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis open tourney

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initi ..

Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initiated under AIP

9 minutes ago
 Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of ch ..

Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of chairman PTI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan