DA Haripur establish food point at TMA Park for passengers, poor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Administration has established food point (Langar Khana) for poor,needy people besides passengers at Tehsial Municipal Park to provide free meal to them.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheerul islam and Deputy Commissioner Haripur inaugurated the food point and distributed free meal among deserving people.

The Commissioner appreciated efforts of District Administration in this regard and directed Deputy Commission to continue provide free meal to passengers and poor people at the food point.