Daanish Schools Chairperson Presents Annual Report To CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Daanish schools chairperson presents annual report to CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority (PDS&CEA) Chairperson Sumaira Ahmed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him the annual report.

The CM expressed satisfaction over achieving 100 per cent targets and ordered for making functional Daanish School in Vehari at the earliest.

More reforms would be introduced in the Daanish school system, he said and called for making Daanish schools economically self-sufficient. The Centres of excellence would be established in the schools to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CM added. He regretted that the past rulers used Daanish schools project for personal projection.

