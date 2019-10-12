Daarul Ehsas opened in Layyah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated Daarul Ehsas in Layyah on Saturday

LAYYAH: Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated Daarul Ehsas in Layyah on Saturday.

As many as 100 orphan children would live in the centre where all facilities would be provided, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the Pakistan Baitul Maal was looking after 12 Daarul Ehsas centres across the country besides two centres for orphan girls in Karachi and Islamabad.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and help the needy, deserving and orphans to provide them residence, food and other needs of life.

MNA Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, Haji Abdul Majeed Khan, MPA Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani and others were also present.

Later, the MD visited various sections of the centre and met with orphans.