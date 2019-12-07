UrduPoint.com
Daarul Ehsas To Be Set Up In Multan

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Bapi said that "Daar-ul-Ehsas" would be established in the city on 24 kanal land.

He disclosed this while visiting the proposed site for the centre at Mati Tal road here on Saturday along with DC Aamer Khattak.

He said that school would be set-up for the poor and orphan girls and boys in the Daarul Ehsas.

Aon Abbas said that free education, accommodation, food, books and other facilities would be provided to 100 children in the school. He informed that vocational institute would also be set up for 120 girls at Daarul Ehsas.

He said that computer, stitching, beautician and other skills training would be imparted to girls in the institute.

He said that park would also be established for the old people at the centre and work on the project would soon be launched.

DC Aamer Khattak said that 24 kanal land along with women university had been fixed for Daar-ul-Ehsas.

He said that case has been sent to Punjab government to shift the land on name of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

He said that Daar-ul-Ehsas was a good step toward social welfare.

