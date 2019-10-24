DAB starts receiving application from special persons

On the directions of Punjab government, Social Welfare Department is taking various measures for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : On the directions of Punjab government, Social Welfare Department is taking various measures for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

According to an official source, persons with disabilities will be provided financial assistance, artificial limbs, wheel chairs, white-cane and hearing aid etc.

In this regard, District Assessment board (DAB) has started receiving applications from disable persons having disability certificate and CNIC.

The interested persons can obtain application forms from the office of Deputy Director Social Welfare/Secretary District Rehabilitation & Training Company, social Welfare Complex D-Ground.