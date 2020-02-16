DABDP meeting held

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Assessment board for Disabled Persons (DABDP) was held in Social Welfare Complex headed by MS of DHQ hospital.

The meeting was attended by Ortho Surgeon Dr Ghulam Yasin Bhatti, Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher Abbas Adil, member civil society Riaz Noul and member Technical Training Center Sibtain Khan.

About 106 cases of different categories were presented in the meeting.

After checking medical reports, the meeting declared 63 applicants as disabled.

Moreover, some 28 cases were sent to different specialists for seeking their opinion, while 15 other cases would be presented during the next meeting for further discussion.

The meeting decided to issue disability cards to 63 applicants enabling them to get all facilities given by the government for special persons.