Daboori Hospital made functional

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) has made Daboori Hospital Orakzai fully functional for patients.

Staff has also been appointed in Daboori Hospital and all the necessary medicine and equipment have been made available in the hospital.

Building of the hospital has also been renovated and facilities have been provided for patients and their attendants in the waiting area.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai said that district administration is working for the facilitation of patients and to ensure them best available healthcare treatment.