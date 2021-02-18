DACC decides to issue accreditation cards after cross verification

The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh presided over the meeting of Divisional Accreditation Card Committee (DACC) here at his office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh presided over the meeting of Divisional Accreditation Card Committee (DACC) here at his office on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed accreditation cards issued to the journalists in the year of 2020 and decided that the orders issued by the court would be implemented in letter and spirit for issuance of Accreditation Cards for the year 2021.

The meeting decided to issue accreditation cards to journalists after scrutiny and verification of media persons.