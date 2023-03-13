UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Allegedly Shot Dead By Accomplices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dacoit allegedly shot dead by accomplices

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A dacoit was allegedly shot dead by his own accomplices in the limits of Mitro Police Station in Vehari on Monday.

According to police sources, a police team was taking the suspect, namely Babir alias Babri, for investigation.

In an attempt to set him free from police custody, the confederates of the accused opened fire at the police party near Jalal Quham. In return, the police also fired in retaliation.

An exchange of fire ensued, during which the arrested robber died due to the firing of his accomplices. However, the dacoits managed to escape.

Police have started a search to nab the culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Police National Accountability Bureau Exchange Police Station Died Vehari From

Recent Stories

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

21 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

36 minutes ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

50 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

53 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.