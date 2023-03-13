Dacoit allegedly shot dead by accomplices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A dacoit was allegedly shot dead by his own accomplices in the limits of Mitro Police Station in Vehari on Monday.

According to police sources, a police team was taking the suspect, namely Babir alias Babri, for investigation.

In an attempt to set him free from police custody, the confederates of the accused opened fire at the police party near Jalal Quham. In return, the police also fired in retaliation.

An exchange of fire ensued, during which the arrested robber died due to the firing of his accomplices. However, the dacoits managed to escape.

Police have started a search to nab the culprits.