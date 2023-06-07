UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Arrest After Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Dacoit arrest after police encounter

The police have claimed to arrest a dacoit after an encounter on Narwala Road in the area of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have claimed to arrest a dacoit after an encounter on Narwala Road in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that four bandits looted cash of Rs.27,000/- and mobile phones from two citizens Aftab and Mudassar at gunpoint near Chak No.56-JB on Narwala Road on Tuesday night and escape from the scene.

Receiving information, SHO Sandal Bar Shahid Awan along with his team rushed to the spot and started cashing the outlaws.

The police encircled the outlaws at some distance and directed them for surrender but they took shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop and opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, one of the criminals received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured outlaw who was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases whereas a special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereafter, he added.

