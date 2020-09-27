Dacoit arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :D-Type Colony police arrested a dacoit while his accomplice managed to flee after an encounter late Saturday night.

A spokesman said on Sunday that a police team was on routine patrolling when they intercepted two suspected persons riding a motorcycle at Sammundri when the riders opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned fire in self defense and during this encounter one of the accused received bullet injuries and fell down while his accomplice managed to escape.

The police arrested the injured accused identified as Asif Ali resident of Sheikhupura while his accomplice as Amjad Ali son resident of Sadiq Abad wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The injured accused was shifted to hospital while a police team was formed to trace out the second accused.