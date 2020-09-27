UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Dacoit arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :D-Type Colony police arrested a dacoit while his accomplice managed to flee after an encounter late Saturday night.

A spokesman said on Sunday that a police team was on routine patrolling when they intercepted two suspected persons riding a motorcycle at Sammundri when the riders opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned fire in self defense and during this encounter one of the accused received bullet injuries and fell down while his accomplice managed to escape.

The police arrested the injured accused identified as Asif Ali resident of Sheikhupura while his accomplice as Amjad Ali son resident of Sadiq Abad wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The injured accused was shifted to hospital while a police team was formed to trace out the second accused.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Sheikhupura Amjad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

31 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

3 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

3 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.