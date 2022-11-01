UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Arrested

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Dacoit arrested

KASUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Saddar police arrested a dacoit and recovered cash ,illegal weapons and motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday.

Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested one member of robbery gang-- Shoaib and recovered cash amounting to Rs 300,000,illegal weapons,two motorcycles and 4 kg charas from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than 10 robberies,said police.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Saddar From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

10 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

10 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.