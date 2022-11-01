Dacoit arrested

KASUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Saddar police arrested a dacoit and recovered cash ,illegal weapons and motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday.

Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested one member of robbery gang-- Shoaib and recovered cash amounting to Rs 300,000,illegal weapons,two motorcycles and 4 kg charas from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than 10 robberies,said police.

Further investigation was underway.