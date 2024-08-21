Open Menu

Dacoit Arrested, 2 Accomplices Escape After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Dacoit arrested, 2 accomplices escape after encounter

The police claimed to have arrested a dacoit while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Bahlak police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested a dacoit while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Bahlak police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police during routine patrolling signaled three suspects riding on a motorcycle near Proto Chowk old Kurr Bungalow at 2:50 a.m. but the accused opened fire at the police party and escaped from the scene.

The police chased the outlaws and encircled them near Chemo Bridge Stop. The police directed the criminals for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter one of the outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment. He was identified as Shamshad alias Shahid son of Allah Ditta Kharl resident of Chak 408-GB and wanted to the police in 43 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The escapees were identified as Abid son of Allah Yar resident of Chak 279-GB and Azeem Shafqat alias Billo son of Shafqat Pawali resident of Gugera Bungalow.

The police recovered a motorcycle, illicit weapon and other items from the spot while raids are being conducted to arrest the escapees.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police officials and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the police team, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Robbery Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan