Dacoit Arrested, 2 Accomplices Escape After Encounter
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 09:26 PM
The police claimed to have arrested a dacoit while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Bahlak police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested a dacoit while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Bahlak police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police during routine patrolling signaled three suspects riding on a motorcycle near Proto Chowk old Kurr Bungalow at 2:50 a.m. but the accused opened fire at the police party and escaped from the scene.
The police chased the outlaws and encircled them near Chemo Bridge Stop. The police directed the criminals for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter one of the outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The police shifted the injured outlaw to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment. He was identified as Shamshad alias Shahid son of Allah Ditta Kharl resident of Chak 408-GB and wanted to the police in 43 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
The escapees were identified as Abid son of Allah Yar resident of Chak 279-GB and Azeem Shafqat alias Billo son of Shafqat Pawali resident of Gugera Bungalow.
The police recovered a motorcycle, illicit weapon and other items from the spot while raids are being conducted to arrest the escapees.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police officials and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the police team, spokesman added.
