Dacoit arrested after encounter

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a dacoit after encounter in Khudian.

On a tip-off, Kot Radha Kishan Police raided at a den of dacoits in Dhang Shah area, Khudian and directed them to surrender.

Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire at police team which led to cross firing. As a result, a dacoit was injured while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police team arrested the injured dacoit, who was later identified as Ali Haider resident of Baghpur, and shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

Special police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the escapees.