Dacoit Arrested After Encounter

Published January 12, 2022

Dacoit arrested after encounter

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an encounter.

A police spokesman said two dacoits were on their way after committing a dacoity in Batala Colony when officials signaled them to stop near a picket but they opened indiscriminate firing.

During the encounter, an accused received injuries while his accomplice fled.

The police arrested the injured who was identified as Zohaib of Sheikhupura andwanted to the police in 32 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

