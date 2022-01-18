UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Peoples' colony police arrested a dacoit while his accomplice managed to escape after an encounter on late Monday night

Police spokesman said Tuesday that two bandits looted citizens near Rafhan Mills chowk and fled away on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile,the patrolling team signaled them to stop over suspicion but the outlaws opened fire on the police party and accelerated their two-wheeler.

The police retaliated and during this encounter, one of the criminals received injuries and fell down whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured accused who was identified as Bilal and wanted by the police of Madina Town, Millat Town, Mansoorabad, Sargodha Road, People's Colony and other police station in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.

