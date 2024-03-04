Dacoit arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a dacoit while his accomplice fled

away after an encounter in Mamon Kanjan police limits.

A police spokesman said officials during patrolling signaled to stop two suspects

on a motorcycle on Zafar Chowk Road but they opened firing on policemen.

In retaliation, one of the criminals received bullet injuries whereas his accomplice

managed to escape.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to a local hospital who

was identified as Abid Manzoor Macchi and he was wanted to the police in 27 cases

of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

A special police team was also constituted to arrest the other accused, he added.