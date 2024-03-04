Dacoit Arrested After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a dacoit while his accomplice fled
away after an encounter in Mamon Kanjan police limits.
A police spokesman said officials during patrolling signaled to stop two suspects
on a motorcycle on Zafar Chowk Road but they opened firing on policemen.
In retaliation, one of the criminals received bullet injuries whereas his accomplice
managed to escape.
The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to a local hospital who
was identified as Abid Manzoor Macchi and he was wanted to the police in 27 cases
of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.
A special police team was also constituted to arrest the other accused, he added.
