Dacoit Arrested After Encounter

Published March 22, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A proclaimed offender/dacoit was arrested after an encounter with Lundianwala police, on Friday.

The accused, identified as Babar Hussain Babri, son of Khizar Hayat, was wanted by the police in more than 50 cases of dacoity.

A spokesperson said that a police party signaled three men riding a motorcycle to stop near Sufi De Kothi on Jaranwala-Bucheki Road. However, they accelerated the bike and also opened fire at the police party.

In retaliation, the police arrested an injured dacoit, who was rushed to a hospital by a Rescue-1122 vehicle.

