Dacoit Arrested After Encounter, 2 Others Escape
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The police have arrested a dacoit while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Millat Town police station.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Dolphin force signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying three persons near Millat Town late night but the accused accelerated their two wheeler and opened firing on the police.
The police also returned fire and during this encounter, one of the accused received bullet injuries and fell down on the road while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under cover of darkness.
The police arrested the injured criminal who was later on identified as Asif and wanted to the police in a number of cases.
The police recovered illicit weapon and shifted the accused to hospital for treatment whereas special team was formed to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on urgent basis, he added.
