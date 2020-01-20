Dacoit arrested after encounter in Faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested one dacoit after encounter while three others managed to escape

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested one dacoit after encounter while three others managed to escape.

Police said here on Monday that four bandits snatched cash amounting to Rs165,000 and motorcycle from a citizen Nadeem Naseer at Kashmir road at night and escaped from the scene.

Upon receiving information a police team chased the outlaws and encircled them near Circle Club. The criminals opened fire at the police party.

During the encounter one of the dacoits received serious bullet injuries, while his other three accomplices managed to escape from the scene under cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured dacoit who was later identified as 38-year-old Abdul Shakoor, resident of Shahkot.

The police locked the accused behind the bars and further investigation was underway.