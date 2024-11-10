Open Menu

Dacoit Arrested After Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Dacoit arrested after encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In a late-night police encounter near Pul Jhakri Canal in Muzaffarabad police precincts, a notorious dacoit was arrested in an injured state.

Fayyaz, son of Allah Ditta, a wanted offender with a history of armed robberies, attempted murders and thefts, was taken into custody after an exchange of fire with police.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. when Muzaffarabad police received a report of three armed suspects depriving a man of mobile-phone and an unregistered motorcycle at gunpoint before fleeing towards Pul Jhakri.

Responding swiftly, Station House Officer (SHO) Bashir Ahmed, along with a team, set up a checkpoint at the canal bridge to intercept the suspects.

The robbers started firing at the police party in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated the fire, and in crossfire Fayyaz was wounded. He was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment. However, other two criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police also recovered motorcycle, mobile-phone and a 30-bore pistol from the arrested accused.

A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

