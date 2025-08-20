Dacoit arrested after encounter with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A notorious dacoit was arrested after an encounter with police near Latif Bagh Main Channu on Wednesday early hours.

According to police sources, a team of Crime Control Department (CCD) was on routine patrolling when they signaled a suspicious motorcycle near Latif Bagh. The criminals, instead of following the instruction of police opened fire at the police party in a bid to flee from the scene.

The police team also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for 15 minutes.

As the firing stopped, the police arrested a dacoit who was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices. The arrested dacoit was identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, son of Sher Muhammad, who was wanted to police in more than 37 cases of heinous crimes.

The injured dacoit was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment while a special search operation was being carried out to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

APP/qbs