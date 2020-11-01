Dacoit arrested after exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested a dacoit while another managed to escape taking benefit of darkness during an exchange of fire here in the area of Dhoke Hassue , a police spokesman informed on Sunday.

Rata Amral police carried out a raid to arrest the accused involved in robbery who opened fire on the police party.

The arrested dacoit was identified as Suleman who was injured during the exchange of fire while another took advantage of the darkness and fled from the scene.

The injured was shifted to hospital.

The police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 135,000, 28 mobile phones and arms from him.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the performance of the police.

The SP Rata Amral said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, other accomplices of the arrested accused would be be arrested soon.