Dacoit Arrested, Cash Recovered
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit and recovered cash.
Mela police station arrested Sultan and recovered 4-tola gold and Rs 200,000from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
