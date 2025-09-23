Open Menu

Dacoit Arrested During Encounter

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Dacoit arrested during encounter

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The City police on Tuesday apprehended a robber in injured condition during the encounter in Darya Khan.

The police spokesman said the dacoit-gang opened indiscriminate firing on a city police team during patrolling, adding in retaliation the police arrested a robber in injured condition while his other accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The arrested outlaw had been identified as Muhammad Arslan who was wanted to the police in over eleven cases.

The injured dacoit had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), he added.

The spokesman said the police had launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing robbers.

APP/hhd/378

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

8 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

21 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

38 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

53 minutes ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan