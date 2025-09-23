Dacoit arrested during encounter

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The City police on Tuesday apprehended a robber in injured condition during the encounter in Darya Khan.

The police spokesman said the dacoit-gang opened indiscriminate firing on a city police team during patrolling, adding in retaliation the police arrested a robber in injured condition while his other accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The arrested outlaw had been identified as Muhammad Arslan who was wanted to the police in over eleven cases.

The injured dacoit had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), he added.

The spokesman said the police had launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing robbers.

