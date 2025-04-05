Dacoit arrested in Chiniot police encounter

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A police encounter in the area of Sadar Police Station, Chiniot, resulted in the arrest of a notorious dacoit and declared criminal, Zaheer, a resident of Thatti Bala Raja.

According to police spokesman, Zaheer, who has a history of criminal activities, was arrested in an injured condition due to the firing of his accomplices.

The District Police Chiniot, Nasrullah Khan, the police team led by ASI, was on patrol on Jhumra Road when they received information about an incident at a petrol pump near Talib. Upon arrival, three unknown suspects opened fire on the police vehicle, prompting the police to return fire in self-defense.

Zaheer was arrested and shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Senior police officers and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot to assist in the operation. A search is currently underway to apprehend Zaheer's absconding accomplices.

This development highlights the Chiniot police's efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order in the region. The police have been actively working to recover stolen property and apprehend criminals, with notable successes in recent months.

