Dacoit Arrested In Chiniot Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A police encounter in the area of Sadar Police Station, Chiniot, resulted in the arrest of a notorious dacoit and declared criminal, Zaheer, a resident of Thatti Bala Raja.
According to police spokesman, Zaheer, who has a history of criminal activities, was arrested in an injured condition due to the firing of his accomplices.
The District Police Chiniot, Nasrullah Khan, the police team led by ASI, was on patrol on Jhumra Road when they received information about an incident at a petrol pump near Talib. Upon arrival, three unknown suspects opened fire on the police vehicle, prompting the police to return fire in self-defense.
Zaheer was arrested and shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Senior police officers and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot to assist in the operation. A search is currently underway to apprehend Zaheer's absconding accomplices.
This development highlights the Chiniot police's efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order in the region. The police have been actively working to recover stolen property and apprehend criminals, with notable successes in recent months.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transformer sparking causes fire6 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar suspended for dereliction of duties6 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in nearby village in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Democracy6 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in Chiniot police encounter6 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot assigns targets for cleaner, more beautiful district7 minutes ago
-
12 drug suppliers arrested with over 27 kg of hashish7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry46 minutes ago
-
Police encounter in Kohat leaves robbery gang leader dead57 minutes ago
-
A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri1 hour ago
-
Murderer received death sentence in shooting case1 hour ago
-
Two brothers injured in accident1 hour ago