Dacoit arrested in encounter in hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :District police arrested a dacoit wanted in score cases of theft, dacoity and other heinous crime.

The dacoit was arrested after an encounter that occurred between patrolling police and a gang of dacoits in the jurisdiction of Police Station Jam Datar.

According to Public relation officer SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, the arrested dacoit was identified as Abdul Sattar Brohi and his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene taking the benefit of darkness.